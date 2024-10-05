Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli official has said that the military is "preparing a response" to the Iranian missile barrage that targeted Israel earlier this week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The IDF [Israeli military] is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack on Israeli civilians and Israel," the military official told AFP on Saturday on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response.Israel's left-leaning newspaper Haaretz, quoting the military, reported that the military's response will be "significant"."The IDF is preparing for a significant strike in Iran following this week's missile attack from Tehran," the newspaper reported."The military does not rule out the possibility that Iran may launch missiles at Israeli territory again after the Israeli attack," it added.

News.Az