Israel preparing to resume int'l flights from 16 August

The Israeli government has instructed relevant ministries and departments to develop a plan to resume air traffic from 16 August, the government press service said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

The decision to resume air travel was made despite the continuing increase in the coronavirus incidence in Israel.

"The government commission on coronavirus has instructed the health, transport, foreign ministers and the National Security Council, following consultations with the relevant ministries, to promote the plan to 'open the skies' from August 16, which will soon be submitted for approval by the cabinet", the statement said following a special government meeting.

The transport, health and foreign ministers have been instructed to finalise the draft of the plan, which should help resume air traffic without the risk of a new surge in the disease incidence.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli has reached a plateau in the number of new infections registered daily. As of today, Israeli has recorded a total of 77,919 coronavirus cases and at least 565 fatalities, the country's health ministry said.

