Israel promises 'deadly' response to Iran as Biden calls for restraint

US President Joe Biden’s first call on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since August underscored his limited sway over Israel’s plans for a potential strike on Iran, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.

The fact that Biden and Netanyahu went about 50 days without speaking amid escalating tensions in the region highlights the deepening rift in their relationship and diverging objectives for the region. Biden is frustrated by Netanyahu’s dismissal of his advice and public rejection of efforts to ease regional tensions, officials say.The Israeli security cabinet convened on Thursday night to strategise, with Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant set to decide on the timing of any action against Iran.US officials are pushing for a measured response focused on military targets and new sanctions against Iran. “Our attack on Iran will be deadly, precise and above all surprising,” Gallant, defence minister, said on Wednesday. “They will not understand what happened and how it happened. They will see the results.”

