Israel recalls ambassadors to Ireland, Norway and Spain

Israel will recall its envoys from Norway, Ireland and possibly Spain, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday (22 May) after several EU countries announced in a historic move the recognition of a Palestinian state, News.Az reports citing Euractiv.

The step by Ireland, Norway, and Spain came after several EU countries said in recent weeks they plan to announce recognition.Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country will recognise a Palestinian state on 28 May. Slovenia has indicated it will follow suit by 13 June, once its parliament has voted on the issue.“It is the right thing to do,” Sánchez told the Spanish parliament on Wednesday, Euractiv’s partner EFE reported. He delimited the territory of the Palestinian state as “Gaza, the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.He also told Parliament he had informed the Spanish King Felipe VI and the secretary general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, as well as the European Council President Charles Michel and the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, of this decision.Shortly after the announcements, Katz said he had “instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries’ decisions to recognize a Palestinian state”.Katz said Israel’s move would be “sending a clear and unequivocal message” to both countries that “Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security”.“If Spain follows through on its intention to recognise a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it,” he said.Katz added the recognition would hamper efforts to free the 128 Israeli hostages who remain held by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and would “reward Hamas and Iran.”

