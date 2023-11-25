Israel receives list of hostages to be released by Hamas

Israel receives list of hostages to be released by Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel confirmed late Friday that it received a second list of hostages scheduled to be released Saturday by Hamas, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office said the list was reviewed by authorities and families of the hostages were notified.

According to Israeli Channel 12, 13 hostages will be freed Saturday.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails Friday, on the first day of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the Israel-Hamas deal, the hostages will be released in batches during the four days.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group on Oct. 7.

News.Az