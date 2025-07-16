Israel reinforces troops along Syrian border

Israeli troops take measures to stop Druze Syrians from crossing into the Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams on July 16, 2025(Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced an increased military presence along the Syrian border, following a recent evaluation of security conditions.

The forces include four companies from the Border Police, Military Police, and Golani Brigade troops in training, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The move comes amid deadly clashes in the Druze-majority city of Sweida in southern Syria and after Druze residents of Israel briefly entered Syria yesterday in protest.

“The IDF will continue to operate defensively and offensively to maintain the security of Israeli citizens,” the military added.

News.Az