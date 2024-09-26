Israel rejects Lebanon ceasefire plan, defying US pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has defied the U.S. and global calls, including from Australia, rejecting a ceasefire with Hezbollah while continuing strikes that have resulted in hundreds of deaths in Lebanon, raising fears of a regional war, News.Az reports citing The New Daily.

An Israeli warplane struck the edges of the capital Beirut, killing two people and wounding 15, including a woman in critical condition, Lebanon’s health ministry said.That took deaths from hits overnight and during Thursday to 28.The strike killed the head of one of Hezbollah’s air force units, Mohammad Surur, two security sources said, the latest senior Hezbollah commander to be targeted in days of assassinations hitting the group’s top ranks.Smoke was seen rising after the hit near an area where several Hezbollah facilities are located and many civilians also live and work.Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV broadcast images of a damaged upper floor of a building.On the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, the army staged an exercise simulating a ground invasion – a potential next stage after relentless air strikes and explosions of communications devices.Israel’s air force is planning to assist troops in the event of a ground operation and will stop any arms transfers from Iran, Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar said.“We are preparing shoulder to shoulder with Northern Command for a ground maneuver. Prepared, if activated. This is a decision to be made above us,” he told soldiers, in a video distributed by the Israeli military.Israel has vowed to secure its north and return thousands of citizens to communities there who have fled since Hezbollah launched a campaign of cross-border strikes last year in solidarity with Palestinian militants fighting in Gaza.

News.Az