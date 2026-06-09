Israel releases Palestinian woman football player to house arrest

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Israeli authorities have released Rand Halawani, a 20-year-old member of the Palestinian national women’s football team, placing her under house arrest after holding her in detention in Jerusalem for six days, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Halawani’s mother, Wissam, told the AFP news agency on Monday that Israeli police released her daughter on Sunday evening and ordered her to remain under house arrest for five days.

Halawani said she had “gone through very difficult times over the past few days” following her daughter’s detention and expressed “overwhelming joy” after her return home.

“Rand Halawani breathes freedom,” the Palestine Football Association said in a post on social media.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, a main rights group representing Palestinians held by Israel, said on Monday that the number of women in Israeli prisons and detention facilities has risen to around 95.

It added that in total, there are still about 9,500 Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

News.Az