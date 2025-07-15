Israel renews strikes against Hezbollah in northeast Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force has launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the targets include military facilities belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, where operatives and weapon depots were detected, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“The military camps that were targeted are used by the Hezbollah terror organization for training and preparing terrorists for the planning and execution of terror operations against IDF forces and the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

The weapons stored at the sites and Hezbollah’s activity “constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and pose a future threat to the State of Israel,” the statement added.

News.Az