Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah targets near Beirut

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have resumed airstrikes on the southern outskirts of Beirut, focusing on areas where Hezbollah facilities are located, according to a local civil defense source.

"After four air raids on the Haret Hreik neighborhood, Israeli jets struck overnight the suburbs of Uzai, which is located near Rafik Hariri International Airport," the source said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.

