Israel's airports authority says reopens airspace
Source: Reuters
Israel reopens airspace to incoming flights after closure due to conflicts with Iran, Israel's airports authority announced Tuesday morning, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran would begin, with Iran expected to halt its operations first. Israel has not yet officially confirmed.