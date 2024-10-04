Israel's decision to deny UN chief entry signals diplomatic change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid the tumult of ongoing Middle East crises, especially rising Israel-Iran tensions, a noteworthy yet overlooked event has occurred: Israel's unprecedented designation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "persona non grata," News.Az reports citing TRT World.

While much of the world's focus remains on the broader regional conflict, this unprecedented political move by Israel has received relatively little attention, underscoring the deepening rift between the Israeli government and the UN at a critical moment.On October 2, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz barred Guterres from entering Israel. This ministry said this was in direct response to the Portuguese diplomat's reaction following Iran's missile strike on Tel Aviv, in which he allegedly failed to explicitly name Iran or strongly condemn its actions.Katz further accused Guterres of policies that, throughout the conflict, have effectively supported groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis - organisations Israel deems as terrorists - while now extending that alleged backing to Iran, which Katz called the "mothership of global terrorism."The very next day, during a Security Council meeting, Guterres clarified his position: "As I did concerning the Iranian attack in April, and as it should have been obvious that I did yesterday (Tuesday) in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I strongly condemn Iran's massive missile attack on Israel."Despite such a strong statement by Guterres, there has not been any response from Israel on this matter. Similarly, Israel's key ally the United States has also not officially commented.

News.Az