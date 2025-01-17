Israel's Netanyahu convenes security cabinet to vote on hostage-ceasefire deal

The security cabinet meets in Jerusalem to approve a hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas, January 17, 2025. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened the security cabinet for a hearing on the hostage release-ceasefire deal with Hamas, his office said.

Prior to the meeting, Netanyahu took part in a security assessment to discuss the implementation of the deal with the negotiating team, which returned overnight from Doha after signing the final version of the agreement, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The meeting of the full cabinet, which is also required to approve the deal before it can go into effect, is not expected to take place until tomorrow evening, angering many family members of the hostages who have proclaimed that the life-saving nature of the agreement should override Shabbat.In a previous statement, Netanyahu’s office clarified that the deal would be implemented as planned on Sunday despite the delays, with the first hostages expected to be released that day.

News.Az