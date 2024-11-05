Israel's Netanyahu prepared to offer millions for Hostage releases in Gaza, official confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli official has confirmed media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to offer "several million dollars" to the captors of hostages in Gaza for each hostage's release.

The prime minister is also prepared to guarantee “safe passage” out of Gaza for captors and their families who release hostages, said the official, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The idea was discussed in Sunday’s meeting on the hostages with government pointman Gal Hirsch.The official also confirmed the US State Department’s statement on Monday that Hamas had rejected a proposal for a short-term ceasefire and hostage release deal.“Nothing is happening on the ground until we know the results of the US elections,” the official added.

