Israel says 'no choice but to resume war on Gaza'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said his country had “no choice” but to resume its war on Gaza, as negotiations with Hamas had reached “a dead end” over the past two and a half weeks.

“No ceasefire and no return of the hostages,” Saar said, describing the deadlock. “If we continued to wait, nothing would move,” he added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The foreign minister said the military offensive signalled Israel’s commitment to “achieving the goals of the war”.

More than 400 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last night, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on March 18 that it had carried out large-scale strikes on facilities in Gaza belonging to the Palestinian movement Hamas.

