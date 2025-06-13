Israel says ready for possible full-fledged war with Iran

Israel says ready for possible full-fledged war with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is fully prepared for any possible scenario, including a full-scale war with Iran, according to Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

"Israel is prepared for any development," Gendelman said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He stressed that Israel "first and foremost relies on its own military forces and capabilities, both in defense and offense."

News.Az