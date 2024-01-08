Israel says to shift to ‘long’ third phase of Gaza war

Israel plans to shift to a "long" third phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Israeli forces will shift from the "intense maneuvering phase of the war” toward “different types of special operations," Gallant told The Wall Street Journal, without providing details or dates for this phase.

The next phase in the war "will last for a longer time," he said.

While Israel has not officially announced the shift to the third phase of the war, Israeli media reports suggested that it will be on the table of meetings between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli officials in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Last week, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN revealed that the army shifted to the third stage of the war in some areas in the Gaza Strip with limited forces.

The third phase includes targeted airstrikes, withdrawal of forces and establishment of a buffer zone near the Gaza border, according to local media.

News.Az