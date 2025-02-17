Israel says top Hamas commander eliminated in Lebanon -VIDEO

Lebanese security forces and first responders inspect the remains of a destroyed vehicle that was hit by an Israeli strike targeting a Hamas official, in the coastal city of Sidon, Lebanon, February 17, 2025. (AFP)

The Israeli Air Force on Monday eliminated the head of Hamas’s Operations Department in Lebanon near Sidon, according to a joint Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) statement.

“Muhammad Shaheen was eliminated after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the State of Israel,” according to the statement, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Shaheen “was a significant source of knowledge within the terrorist organization and was responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians,” it continued.

According to Israel’s Ynet outlet, which cited government sources, Shahin was planning to attack Jewish targets outside of Israel.

Shaheen's identity was confirmed via DNA testing, a Lebanese security source told Al Jazeera.

The strike comes a day before the Feb. 18 deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon under the terms of the November ceasefire that ended over a year of war between the Jewish state and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

News.Az