Israel sees over 1,600 new coronavirus cases

Israel on Thursday confirmed another 1,689 infections and three fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases in the country has risen to 78,514, including 569 deaths, since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21.

A total of 53,362 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the ministry said.

COVID-19 has claimed nearly 708,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 18.82 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India, and Russia currently the hardest-hit countries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than half of all patients -- over 11.37 million -- have recovered.

