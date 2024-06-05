Israel set to call up 50,000 additional reserve troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli government is expected to approve the expansion of IDF reservists for enlistment for 50,000, News.Az reports citing Israeli media

This brings the total number of Israeli reserve troops to 350,000, according to media reports.Tensions in the Middle East soared after armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents in border settlements and seizing 250 hostages. Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and launched retaliatory strikes against the strip and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave, which is still continuing.

News.Az