Israel sets conditions for potential ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has communicated to his counterparts in 25 countries that enforcing United Nations Resolution 1701 is a prerequisite for any truce with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Katz conveyed the message in the last two days following Friday’s targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. “The only way acceptable to Israel to stop the fire is to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River and disarm them,” Katz told other foreign ministers according to the report, including those from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada.“Only the full implementation of all U.N. Security Council resolutions regarding Lebanon will bring about a ceasefire. As long as this does not happen, Israel will continue its actions to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and the return of the northern residents to their homes,” he said.Additionally, Katz told his counterparts that the Nasrallah assassination was one of the most justified counter-terrorism operations that Israel has ever carried out, noting that Nasrallah was planning attacks on the Jewish state.He also echoed remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the U.N. General Assembly in New York last week, stating that if Iran attacks Israel, Jerusalem will retaliate.

News.Az