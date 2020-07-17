Israel sets new weekend shutdown to fight coronavirus surge

Yandex metrika counter

Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown on Friday and tightened a series of coronavirus curbs to lower infection rates, Reuters reports. 

People would be allowed to leave their homes this weekend but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums would shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning, the government said in a statement.


