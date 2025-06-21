Yandex metrika counter

Israel shoots down two Iranian drones over Arava

Israel shoots down two Iranian drones over Arava
Photo: The Times of Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the downing of two more Iranian drones on Saturday.

According to the IDF, two more drones launched from Iran at Israel were shot down over the Arava region in southern Israel a short while ago, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, sirens sound following a new suspected drone infiltration in Beit She’an Valley.


