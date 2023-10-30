Israel strikes 600 Hamas targets in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force says it has attacked about 600 targets in the last day, including “in the area of Al-Azhar University," from where it said an anti-tank missile was about to be launched, News.Az reports citing foreign media outlets.

It also said “weapons warehouses, hiding places, and gatherings of Hamas operatives and anti-tank positions” were targeted.

Al-Azhar University is a public university near the Gaza City center.

