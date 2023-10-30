Yandex metrika counter

Israel strikes 600 Hamas targets in a day

  • World
  • Share
Israel strikes 600 Hamas targets in a day

The Israeli Air Force says it has attacked about 600 targets in the last day, including “in the area of Al-Azhar University," from where it said an anti-tank missile was about to be launched, News.Az reports citing foreign media outlets. 

It also said “weapons warehouses, hiding places, and gatherings of Hamas operatives and anti-tank positions” were targeted.

Al-Azhar University is a public university near the Gaza City center.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      