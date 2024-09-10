Israel strikes Hamas and Hezbollah: Key events of September 9-10
On September 9-10, 2024 , there were significant escalations in the Israel-Hamas and Israel-Hezbollah conflicts. In Gaza, more than 630,000 students will once again be unable to return to school for the second consecutive year, as the ongoing conflict continues to disrupt the education system. This highlights the severe consequences of the war for civilians and the critical state of infrastructure. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have caused disruptions to mobile communication and internet services in central and southern Gaza, further complicating the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.
The Israeli military continues its operations aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure and destroying terror tunnels. Disturbing new details have emerged about the harsh conditions in which hostages were held before they were killed in the final days of their captivity. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, has exceeded 40,819.
At the same time, tensions on Israel's northern border with Lebanon have escalated significantly. In response to Hezbollah’s suspected plans to launch rockets, the Israeli military carried out preemptive strikes on several targets in Lebanon. Hezbollah retaliated by firing approximately 200 rockets, declaring this as just the beginning of their response to the assassination of one of their military leaders last month.
The Israeli military warns that Hezbollah may soon launch large-scale attacks using rockets, drones, and other weapons, and has announced its full readiness for a possible major military operation in Lebanon. Meanwhile, U.S. officials expressed serious concerns in Washington about the potential catastrophic consequences if this conflict escalates into a full-scale war.
The ongoing escalation on multiple fronts is alarming regional experts, who fear that further intensification could lead to a wider conflict in the Middle East. Although both sides appear unwilling to engage in a full-scale war, rising tensions and continued military actions increase the risk of unpredictable consequences.
