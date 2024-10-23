Yandex metrika counter

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Beirut – VIDEO

Israeli fighter jets struck several Hezbollah weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Beirut overnight, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF informed via X that these Hezbollah sites were located within civilian buildings in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, News.Az reports.

Prior to the strikes, the IDF issued evacuation warnings to residents in the vicinity of the targeted locations.

The military has also released footage documenting the airstrikes.




