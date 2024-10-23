Israel strikes Hezbollah’s weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Beirut – VIDEO

Israeli fighter jets struck several Hezbollah weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Beirut overnight, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו במהלך הלילה, בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אגף המודיעין, מספר אתרים לייצור ולאחסון אמצעי לחימה ומפקדות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, אשר מוקמו בתוך בניינים אזרחיים בדאחייה שבביירות>> pic.twitter.com/kFcjKaBP6n — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 23, 2024

The IDF informed via X that these Hezbollah sites were located within civilian buildings in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, News.Az reports. Prior to the strikes, the IDF issued evacuation warnings to residents in the vicinity of the targeted locations.The military has also released footage documenting the airstrikes.

News.Az