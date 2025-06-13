Israel strikes military airport in northwestern Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel launched a fresh strike on a military airport in Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz.

The attack took place at 12:30 pm local time on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Images released in the social networks show thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky from the airport near Tabriz.

The site that has been targeted is believed to be Shahid Fakuri military airbase that accommodates fighter aircraft.

News.Az