Israel strikes over 30 Hezbollah sites in Beirut

Smoke plumes rise after an Israeli airstrike on the Chouaifet neighborhood in southern Beirut on November 14, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Photo: ANWAR AMRO / AFP

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the completion of another wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah assets in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The strikes, targeting Hezbollah command centers, weapon depots, and other infrastructure, were carried out overnight and earlier today, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Over 30 Hezbollah sites in Dahiyeh have been targeted over the past two days, the military said.The Hezbollah sites were located “in the heart of a civilian population,” the IDF said, accusing the terror group of using human shields.Before the strikes, the IDF issued evacuation warnings to civilians in the area.

News.Az