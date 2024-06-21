Israel summons Armenian ambassador over Palestine recognition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Armenian ambassador over Yerevan’s move to recognize the Palestinian state, News.Az reports.

“Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation,” the ministry said in a statement.Armenia is the latest country to make such an announcement since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas following the terror group’s October 7 attack — following Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and Norway’s moves earlier this year. Israel has weighed how to react to the measures and has reportedly proposed downgrading ties with the nations in question.

News.Az