Israel summons Armenian ambassador over Palestine recognition
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Armenian ambassador over Yerevan’s move to recognize the Palestinian state, News.Az reports.“Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation,” the ministry said in a statement.
Armenia is the latest country to make such an announcement since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas following the terror group’s October 7 attack — following Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and Norway’s moves earlier this year. Israel has weighed how to react to the measures and has reportedly proposed downgrading ties with the nations in question.