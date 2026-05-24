Israel summons Spanish envoy over flotilla violence row

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At the instruction of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Ambassador Yossi Amrani called in Spanish chargé d’affaires Francisca Pedrós for a clarification meeting after videos emerged showing Spanish police beating and detaining flotilla activists at Bilbao Airport.

The ministry accused Spain of hypocrisy, noting that Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and his ministers had not condemned the police violence nearly 24 hours after it occurred, "when they are always quick to condemn Israel under any pretext," News.Az reports, citing i24 news.

The ministry also demanded explanations regarding why Spain has not acted yet regarding citizen Saif Abu Kashak, a flotilla activist with alleged ties to Hamas on whom the US imposed sanctions last week.

News.Az