Israel supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, says ambassador

Israel supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav, who is on a trip to Shabran, a northern district of Azerbaijan, told reporters, APA’s local bureau reported.

The diplomat noted that Israel hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia will be able to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Based on our experience, we can say that we support a peaceful solution to the conflict. Israel waged several wars with its neighbors, soldiers were killed. Therefore, we know about the tragic consequences of wars. Israel's greatest achievement in this area is the agreement reached with Egypt and Jordan”, he added.

