Israel suspends operations of about 28 embassies abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli authorities have closed about 28 diplomatic missions in different countries due to threats from Iran, News.Az reports citing Sky News Arabia.

To counter a possible Iranian response, the Israel Defense Forces have reportedly increased the combat readiness of its air force and air defenses, as well as canceling military leave.

A day before that, the KAN radio company broadcasted information about the evacuation of Israeli diplomats from embassies in some countries. Diplomatic representatives were also warned not to participate in public events.

The spokesman of the Israeli army said that the country takes any threat to itself seriously and is ready for any scenario.

News.Az