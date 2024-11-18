Israel talks of details of Iran attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel, in its latest attack on Iran, hit "a certain component of the nuclear program" of the Islamic Republic, Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu said, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

"This is no secret. During the attack, a certain component of their nuclear program was hit," the prime minister said at a session of the Knesset (parliament).According to him, this strike did not stop the Iranian nuclear program, but "slowed down its implementation for 10 years." Netanyahu noted that "Iran was able to make significant progress in enriching uranium."The prime minister added that the Israeli army also dealt a "serious blow" to Iran's defense plants, where ballistic missiles are produced.Israel attacked Iran on the night of October 26. According to Axios, the strike disabled critical components for developing ballistic missiles, as well as some “planetary mixers” for producing solid fuel, which Iran cannot produce on its own due to a lack of the necessary technology and orders from abroad. The Islamic Republic itself stated that the Israeli strikes did not affect its military potential.

News.Az