Israel targets Damascus research center with Iranian missiles - agency

Reuters reports that three airstrikes targeted a security complex in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus.

Israel carried out airstrikes on a research center in Damascus, allegedly involving Iranian scientists in missile development, Reuters said, citing local security sources.According to the sources, three airstrikes were delivered on a security complex in Damascus’ Kafr Sousa district.TASS reported earlier, citing witnesses, that several explosions had been heard in Damascus and a fire had bee seen at the Immigration and Passport Department building.Syria’s armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates on November 27. By December 7, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s opponents had seized several large cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, and Homs. On Sunday morning, they entered Damascus and government troops withdrew from the city. Following intra-Syrian talks, President Assad stepped down and fled the country.

