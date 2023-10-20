Israel targets Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army said Thursday that it targeted a cell in southern Lebanon consisting of three Hezbollah militants, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The army said in a statement that "military helicopters targeted a cell that included three gunmen who were preparing to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israeli territories."

The military “continues to target the infrastructure of the Hezbollah organization," it added.

Tensions have continued to rise on Israel’s border with Lebanon since the launch by the Palestinian group Hamas of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7 and Israel’s subsequent attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the border have caused deaths and injuries on both sides.

News.Az