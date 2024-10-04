Israel targets Hezbollah intelligence HQ near Beirut with 73 tons of munitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly dropped 73 tons of munitions on the central intelligence headquarters of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the southern suburbs of Beirut on October 3.

The strikes were aimed at eliminating Hezbollah's new Secretary General, Hashem Safieddine, who replaced the assassinated Hassan Nasrallah, News.Az reports citing Israeli media. IDF spokesman Avihai Edri confirmed the precision strike on Hezbollah's intelligence hub, targeting command centers, intelligence gathering facilities, and members of the movement's intelligence unit.On September 27, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in one of the strikes in Beirut, which the organization confirmed, pledging to continue its confrontation with Israel. On October 1, the Israeli army launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon’s border areas.On October 1, the Israeli military launched a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.

