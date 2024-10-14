Israel targets northern Lebanon for first time, killing at least 18

Israel targets northern Lebanon for first time, killing at least 18

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli airstrike has struck the north Lebanon region of Aitou, marking the first time this Christian-majority area has been targeted in a year of conflict.

Israel may have reportedly targeted a senior Hezbollah leader, News.Az informs, citing Israeli media. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, an Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon has resulted in at least 18 fatalities.The strike targeted a small apartment building in the village of Aitou, marking one of the northernmost attacks since Israel initiated its offensive in Lebanon.While the Hezbollah terror group primarily operates in the southern regions of the country and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

News.Az