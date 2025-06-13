Israel to close embassies worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's Foreign Ministry issued further instructions to Israelis and Israeli embassies around the world in light of the military strikes against Iran.

“Israeli missions around the world will be closed and consular services will not be provided,” said the ministry in a statement, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The ministry also advised all Israelis abroad to fill out a survey to update the ministry on their location and situation.

A similar form was provided by the ministry following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack to coordinate the return of reservists, and organize rescue flights if necessary.

News.Az