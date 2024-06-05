Israel to purchase 25 US F-35 fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel inked on Tuesday a deal to acquire 25 US-made F-35 fighter jets for a total of $3 billion, the Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.





Israel “has signed an agreement with the US government for the third squadron of the ‘Adir’ (F-35) aircraft,” the ministry added in a statement.“The transaction is valued at approximately $3 billion, funded by US Foreign Military Financing,” the statement said.The delivery of the aircraft to the Israeli army will start in 2028 at a rate of 3 to 5 aircraft per year.“With the completion of this program, the Israeli Air Force will expand its fleet to 75 of these advanced stealth aircraft,” the ministry said.Last April, US President Joe Biden signed a $26.4 billion aid package for Israel, including $14 billion in military assistance.

News.Az