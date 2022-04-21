Israel to send protective gear for Ukrainian rescuers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has decided to provide personal protection to Ukrainian rescue and emergency services.

This was stated during a phone call between the defense ministers of Israel and Ukraine, the Embassy of Israel said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Beni Gantz. Minister Gantz informed that in the light of the request made by the Ukrainian side, Israel will provide protective gear for the needs of Ukrainian rescuers and emergency services,” the embassy said.

The embassy emphasized that this initiative will be a substantial part of Israel's humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The ministers also discussed bilateral steps as well as international efforts needed to stop the war in Ukraine.

News.Az