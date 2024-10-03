Israel urges immediate evacuation of Lebanese civilians from 25 locales

Israel urges immediate evacuation of Lebanese civilians from 25 locales

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday urged Lebanese civilians in 25 locales across southern Lebanon, to evacuate immediately.

Among the list of cities, towns, and villages is Nabatieh, one of the largest cities in southern Lebanon, Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF spokesman, said in a statement News.Az reports. Hezbollah ’s activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities, or their weapons puts themselves at risk,” he emphasized.Adraee further warned that any residence used by Hezbollah for military purposes is considered a target. Civilians are advised to evacuate northward, with a clear directive: “Attention, do not move south! Any movement south could endanger your life.” The IDF has promised to provide updates on when civilians can return.This evacuation order follows similar warnings issued to 24 villages the previous day and 28 the day before that. The IDF has also cautioned against any vehicle movement from the north of the Litani River to the south.The Israeli military describes its ground operations in southern Lebanon as “limited, localized, and targeted raids,” aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the border area, with the intention for these operations to conclude swiftly.

News.Az