Israel, US, and UK carry out first joint attack on Houthi targets in Yemen

Israel, the United States, and Britain carried out their first coordinated attack on Houthi targets in Yemen, according to a report from the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, News.az reports citing .

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV also reported on Friday that a series of air strikes targeted the vicinity of the Al-Sabeen Square in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.The attack coincided with a rally in support of Palestine amid Israel’s 16-month-old continuing genocidal war on Gaza.Additionally, the Houthis reported six air strikes on the port city of Hudaida in western Yemen.The report also said one worker was injured and several homes were damaged in eight US, Israeli, and British air strikes on the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanaa.According to the channel, the air strikes targeted the power station in the Sanhan district of the Sanaa governorate.Later, a senior Israeli official confirmed to Israeli public broadcasting that Tel Aviv had carried out strikes in Yemen in coordination with Washington.The Israeli military also said its fighter jets struck “military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and inland Yemen.”The statement identified the targets as "military infrastructure sites in the Hizaz power station, which serves as a central source of energy for the Houthi regime in its military activities."Israel "struck military infrastructure in the Hudaida and Ras Isa ports on the western coast," the statement added.

