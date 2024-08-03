Israel, US preparing for Iranian retaliation: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and the US are preparing for an "unpredictable Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel as soon as this weekend," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

“There is no point. Israel crossed all the red lines. Our response will be swift and heavy,” the Wall Street Journal quoted an Iranian diplomat.The diplomat, who was briefed by his government, said attempts by various countries to convince Tehran not to escalate had been and would be "fruitless" given Israel’s recent attacks, according to the newspaper.It came after the Pentagon announced that the US would deploy additional military assets to the Middle East amid rising tensions."The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies.“Secretary (Lloyd) Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement.US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed in a telephone call Thursday, the US military deployments to support Israel against threats, with the American president reaffirming his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its "proxy terrorist groups" Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis."The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments," according to the White House.Nearly 39,500 Palestinians have been killed in nearly 10 months since Israel launched its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that began Oct. 7, following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.The onslaught has sparked increased regional tensions across the Middle East, with the latest escalation coming this week when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly ordered a strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh’s killing.

News.Az