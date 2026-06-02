Israel vows to continue military operations in southern Lebanon

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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that military operations in southern Lebanon will continue under all circumstances, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Katz also stated that the Israeli military is considering the possibility of carrying out additional operations in Lebanon, suggesting that attacks could expand depending on developments along the border.

He said Israel’s long-term objective is to disarm Hezbollah, while its immediate focus is on removing the group’s weapons from areas south of the Litani River that are under Israeli control.

News.Az