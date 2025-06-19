Israel vows to intensify strikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that the country will intensify its military strikes against Iran.

“The Prime Minister and I have directed the IDF (army) to escalate the intensity of strikes against strategic targets in Iran and governmental targets in Tehran to neutralize threats to the State of Israel and undermine the Ayatollah regime,” Israel Katz said on his official X account, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vowed that Iran would “pay the price” for its missile attacks targeting central Israel early on Thursday.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, some 20-30 Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA claimed the missiles targeted the headquarters of the Israeli army and intelligence service near Soroka Hospital and that the blast wave caused injuries at the hospital.

At least 65 Israelis were injured in the new wave of missile strikes, according to Israeli authorities.

News.Az