‘Israel wants peace with you,’ Netanyahu addresses Iranian citizens

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message on Thursday directed at the people of Iran, claiming that the Iranian axis was on the verge of collapse due to a “chain reaction” set in motion by Israel.

Netanyahu expressed his hope for a future in which Iran could achieve freedom and make peace globally, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Netanyahu pointed out that Iranian leaders “spent over 30 billion dollars supporting [Bashar] Assad in Syria” before his regime “collapsed into dust.”“Your oppressors spent billions supporting Hamas in Gaza. Today their regime lies in ruins,” he added. “Your oppressors spent over 20 billion dollars supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a matter of weeks, most of Hezbollah’s leaders, its rockets and thousands of its terrorists went up in smoke.”Netanyahu — in his third video message addressing Iranians in recent months — said that the new reality in the Middle East today is due to “a chain reaction — a chain reaction to the pounding of Hamas, the decimation of Hezbollah, the targeting of [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah, the blows we delivered to the Iran regime’s axis of terror. And all this came, as President Trump pointed out this week, ‘because of Israel and its fighting success.'”He said that while Iran’s leaders “seek to conquer other nations, to impose fundamentalist tyranny on the Middle East,” Israel is seeking only to “defend our state. But in so doing, we’re defending civilization against barbarism.”Addressing Iranian citizens, the prime minister said he believes that “just as we want peace with you, you want peace with us.”“But you suffer under the rule of a regime that subjugates you and threatens us,” he said. “You know what this regime is truly terrified of? It’s terrified of you, the people of Iran. And one day, I know that, one day this will change. One day Iran will be free.”Netanyahu cited the chant “Women, Life, Freedom,” which became the rallying cry of mass anti-government protests in Iran in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s so-called morality police after she was detained for not fully covering her hair.“That is the future of Iran,” he added. “That is the future of peace. And I have no doubt that we will realize that future together – a lot sooner than people think. I know and I believe we will transform the Middle East into a beacon of prosperity, progress and peace.”

