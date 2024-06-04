Israel will back any deal with Hamas to release hostages: President Herzog

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Tuesday that he will back any deal with Hamas to secure the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza, News.Az reports.

"I repeat that I will fully support any deal that will lead to the release of the hostages and preserve Israel's security interests," Herzog said in a statement on his X account.On Friday, US President Joe Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said Monday that he was “not ready to stop" the war on Gaza, claiming that Biden's remarks about the cease-fire proposal were “inaccurate.”Hamas is believed to be holding over 120 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including an unspecified number of corpses, according to Israeli figures.

News.Az