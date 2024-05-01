Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon
Israeli Air Force fighter jets invaded the Lebanese airspace and raided Hezbollah outposts, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The airstrikes followed an ambush of a military vehicle between the Israeli settlements of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali.
Hezbollah also fired dozens of rockets into the border areas of the Upper Galilee. Israeli artillery responded with fire.