Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut for the first time since last October - VIDEO

Israeli forces launched an airstrike early Monday in the Kola area of Beirut, marking the first attack within the Lebanese capital since the conflict with Hezbollah escalated last October.

An Israeli drone targeted a fifth-floor apartment in a building on the road connecting Beirut with Rafik Hariri International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. The strike sparked a fire in the apartment, which was brought under control by firefighters.The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) later confirmed that the strike killed three of its leaders: Mohammed Abdel Aal, a political bureau member and head of the military and security division; Imad Ouda, the military commander in Lebanon, and Abdel Rahman Abdel Aal, whose position was not disclosed.According to the daily Israel Hayom, the army said it carried out an attack in Beirut and struck Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa Valley, without providing further details.In addition to the Beirut strike, Israeli warplanes renewed their attacks early Monday on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa region.Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel also carried out an airstrike on the El-Buss refugee camp near Tyre in southern Lebanon for the first time. Hamas said Fateh Sharif, the group’s commander in Lebanon, as well as his wife, daughter and son were in the airstrike.Israeli jets also bombed the Islamic Health Authority center in the Beqaa town of Sohmor, with ambulances rushing to evacuate the wounded, according to the NNA.Overnight, Israeli warplanes hit the towns of Ebba and the area between Zebdine and Choukine in southern Lebanon.The airstrikes coincided with the arrival of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Beirut on Sunday evening for talks with Lebanese officials.Late Sunday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli airstrikes in the southern districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil killed 21 people and injured 125.

