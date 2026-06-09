Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Tyre kills at least 8

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At least eight people have been killed following an Israeli airstrike on a residential area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, according to the civil defence in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strike came shortly after the Israeli military issued forced displacement orders for the city of Tyre, prompting residents to evacuate ahead of anticipated attacks.

Further details about the identities of the victims or the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

News.Az